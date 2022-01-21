iHeartRadio

Watch: Police Arrest 'Elsa' As Prime Suspect Behind U.S Winter Storm

pickens

Your kids may love them for it, or hate them for it! Police in Pickens County, S.C. have arrested a fairly well known Ice Queen After a snowstorm froze over the eastern portion of the United States.

The Pickens Police Department shared rare footage on their Facebook page about the arrest assuring everyone that no one was "injured or severely frozen."
"Her accomplice, the abominable snowman, is still at large. He has unleashed more snow and ice. Help us find him."

Police began the search last week:

Ending in the arrest:

-Jess

 

