No this is not a deleted scene from Fast and Furious 10007. Caught on the Florida Police dash cam whilst in the middle of a car chase. The van was being perused by police because the 5 teenage boys in the vehicle were caught on camera trying to steal a Range Rover. Clearly it did NOT go as planned. Now all 5 teenagers face charges.

