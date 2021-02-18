iHeartRadio

Watch: #Popcorngate Is Trending In Canada

popcorn gate

Texans are without power, heat and running water. Meanwhile in Canada #Popcorngate is Trending. Why you may ask. Let me explain. 

Long story short Quebec is allowing movie theatres to re-open. But 'NO POPCORN FOR YOU' *said in the Soup Nazi voice* No food or drink will be avaiable when seeing a movie at the theatres. As a result Quebec will compensate movie theatres for loss of food sales. More detailed explination can be found HERE.

The reactions from Twitter have me laughing out loud. 

 

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 
Video from HERE 
Video from HERE

