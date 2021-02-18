Watch: #Popcorngate Is Trending In Canada

Texans are without power, heat and running water. Meanwhile in Canada #Popcorngate is Trending. Why you may ask. Let me explain.

Long story short Quebec is allowing movie theatres to re-open. But 'NO POPCORN FOR YOU' *said in the Soup Nazi voice* No food or drink will be avaiable when seeing a movie at the theatres. As a result Quebec will compensate movie theatres for loss of food sales. More detailed explination can be found HERE.

The reactions from Twitter have me laughing out loud.

I can’t believe popcorn has become a “thing” in Quebec but the @partiquebecois using the actual Popcorn Song as this clip’s soundtrack wins. 🍿🍿#Popcorngate https://t.co/NniQGIqKAl — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) February 18, 2021

"Are you surprised by the amount of backlash over popcorn?" (A question I never thought I’d ask at #assnat.)



"Did I expect a popcorngate in Quebec? You would have told me that a few months ago, I wouldn't have believed it." — @francoislegault#polqc #popcorngate @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/feM6fT3kbn — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) February 18, 2021

#Popcorngate... So tell since when did popcorn become more dangerous than a car... You people are ridiculous pic.twitter.com/WrgnLsMu82 — 🇨🇦FuzzyWiener🇨🇦 (@DougBro79636745) February 19, 2021

"The scientific data as to why popcorn is a threat, we'll never know."



Add this to the sentences I never thought I'd hear politicians have to say, ever. The use of the song here, freaking genius. #Popcorngate https://t.co/5oi2xyVdpi — I'm So Tara (@Homegrowngirl2) February 18, 2021

