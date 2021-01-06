Watch: Proposal Prank..Mean? Or Hilarious?

I cringed. Hard.

A woman shared a video on TikTok of her boyfriend of 6 years getting down on one knee, and holding a box on Christmas morning.

I'm sure any person would think that is 100% going to be a proposal, right?

The woman starts to cry assuming that he will finally ask the big question. Unfortunately, not the case.

She does start to laugh, but this dude is being torn to shreds by the comment section.

What do you think? Mean or hilarious?

If anyone is seriously appaled...it came out after that the video was from Christmas 2019, and he ended up ACTUALLY proposing in March.

-jess