Watch: Rage Against The Machine Releases A Short Documentary

Rage Against the Machine have released a short documentary about race entitled Killing in Thy Name, which breaks down what film labels as “the fiction known as whiteness.”

In collaboration with international artists collective The Ummah Chroma (which means Community of Colour) the doc depicts a teacher in an open field with a small group of children, communicating a truncated history of oppression in the United States. Using a chalkboard and his words, the teacher goes through centuries of slavery and manifest destiny, along with how those ideals contributed to the creation of our country.

