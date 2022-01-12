Watch: Raptors Mascot Relocated After Distraction Complaint

That's gotta be in the job description, no? Distract the opposition!!

Well, it was shut down mighty quick during the Toronto Raptors game against Phoenix last night.

Phoenix star Devin Booker asked the officiating crew to MOVE the Raptor (THE ONLY FAN IN THE BUILDING) during his free throws in the final moments of Tuesdays game, and the refs listened.

Devin Booker upset that the Raptors mascot, the only fan in the building, is behind the hoop distracting him with the game on the line. Refs send him to timeout in the corner. pic.twitter.com/F9zLGPPD5D — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2022

Of course reaction on Twitter was just gold.

been a long time since ive laughed this hard. *this* is what Booker was mad at. look at that verticality!!! pic.twitter.com/IodruVIsbZ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2022

Booker complained about THE RAPTOR????



Fraudulent. Jail. — Kate 4 Barnes & Birds (@KateBDoll) January 12, 2022

More Devin Booker: "I was trying to get him out the way. It worked. I'm glad to be shooting it without him down there. We play shooting game all the time every day and these two do the same thing and I complain then. That's just me." pic.twitter.com/r6Kz2W5C8o — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 12, 2022

