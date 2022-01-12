iHeartRadio

Watch: Raptors Mascot Relocated After Distraction Complaint

FI3s4MBVIAM3X1_

That's gotta be in the job description, no? Distract the opposition!!

Well, it was shut down mighty quick during the Toronto Raptors game against Phoenix last night. 

Phoenix star Devin Booker asked the officiating crew to MOVE the Raptor (THE ONLY FAN IN THE BUILDING) during his free throws in the final moments of Tuesdays game, and the refs listened. 

Of course reaction on Twitter was just gold. 

-jess

