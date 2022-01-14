iHeartRadio

Watch: Ray Donovon: The Movie Premiers Tonight

ray3

Two years following the abrupt cancellation of Ray Donovon - the show will finally tie up some loose ends.

via GIPHY

This extra-long finale was co-wrote with the show's executive producer David Hollander and star Liev Schreiber. Schreiber promised a payoff for fans back in 2020 after the cancellation. 

If you're like me and totally forget how the 7th season ended, there was a shootout that left Mickey (Jon Voight) on the lam and Smitty (husband of Ray's daughter Bridget) dead. 

Supposedly the movie picks up there, and ties everything up for fans. 

If you missed the trailer:

Ray Donovan: The Movie" premieres tonight (Jan 14) at 7p MT on Showtime.

-Jess

