This wrestling fan will most likely be banned for life from the arena. Maybe a fine? Too bad we didn't see a match between Seth Rollins vs. The Fan. Let's be honest it's not worth getting the boot out of WWE for!

WILD SCENE as a fan attacked Seth Rollins on RAW @rasslin pic.twitter.com/7WVwDYkljt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2021

