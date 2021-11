Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Ghostbusters Afterlife filmed in Alberta calls for a celebration. Specifically in Edmonton and Calgary. Hit up the theatres THIS WEEKEND for a fan experience. Merch tables, inflatables and more!

Here's what you can expect.

Note: This exclusive experience is happening in specific location;

Calgary - Chinook Mall

Edmonton - West Edmonton Mall

***November 18th until the 21st***

- Pam -

