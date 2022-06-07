Watch: Riverhawks Battle Back From 7-0 Deficit For A Wild Win

What a game for the Edmonton Riverhawks home opener and big debut to YEG fans!

The WCLB battled through the rain AND down 7-0 early in the game to win it 10-9 at the bottom of the 9th

What a finish!

Wow!!! Down 7-0 early, the Hawks battle back and beat ⁦@picklesbaseball⁩ 10-9 in the bottom of 9. Watch the crazy ending!!! #kakaww We get to do this all over again tomorrow night!!! ⁦@WCLBaseball⁩ pic.twitter.com/XOKXucVDy2 — Edmonton Riverhawks (@EdmRiverhawks) June 7, 2022

The Riverhawks take on the Portland Pickles again tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow (June 8) at 7:05p at Re/Max Field. Or head to the field this weekend when they play host to Port Angeles! (Ticket info and Schedule)

-Jess