WATCH: Rob Zombie And His Wife Launch Animated Series

"Zombie Interviews Zombie" debuted on YouTube - an animated video series from Rob Zombie and his wife Sheri Moon Zombie.

Episode 1 features the couple chatting about the new album and where the title, "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" came from.

It's the perfect reason: "I guess seriously, I like to try to think of an album title that you’ve never heard before. Even though it’s probably one that you can’t remember. ‘Cause nothing bothers me more than when I see the same title on multiple records, like ‘c’mon man, there’s a lot of words out there.’ And I don’t just string crazy stuff together even though it sounds like it—maybe I do, but I spend a long time on the title and it changes constantly."

The new album drops March 12.

-Jess