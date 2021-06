Watch: Roger Waters Answer Is F*ck You To Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg the founder of Facebook wrote to Roger Waters. Requesting the use of Pink Floyd's 'Another Brick in the Wall. Pt.2' for Facebook marketing purposes. Roger Water's had choice words for Mark, ' F*ck You. No f*cking way'. Watch below.

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

If Zuckerberg did his homework he would've known to never ask THAT question. Even a quick Google search would have gave him some insights as to what Roger Water's last few tours highlight. Derrrrrrrp! For a man so connected, he's so disconnected.

