Watch: Sharon Osbourne Shares Video of Ozzy's NFT Freakout

Ozzy has jumped on the NFT bandwagon!

(Don't worry, I still don't get it either)

Ozzy's 'CryptoBatz' collection, a new creation in the digital art world pays homage to his infamous bat-biting in 1982. Now, you too can own a small slice of a virtual bat! Sick!

I still don't know what's happening, but I do appreciate the promo video!

Ozzy launched an NFT project called @CryptoBatzNFT Probably nothing…. Join the discord now: https://t.co/BFd0sP1z7W pic.twitter.com/YNra1FVDiZ — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) January 10, 2022

Huh...I still don't know what's happening here.

-Jess