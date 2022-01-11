iHeartRadio

Watch: Sharon Osbourne Shares Video of Ozzy's NFT Freakout

ozzy2

Ozzy has jumped on the NFT bandwagon! 

via GIPHY

(Don't worry, I still don't get it either)

Ozzy's 'CryptoBatz' collection, a new creation in the digital art world pays homage to his infamous bat-biting in 1982. Now, you too can own a small slice of a virtual bat! Sick!

I still don't know what's happening, but I do appreciate the promo video! 

Huh...I still don't know what's happening here.

-Jess

