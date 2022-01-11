Watch: Sharon Osbourne Shares Video of Ozzy's NFT Freakout
Ozzy has jumped on the NFT bandwagon!
(Don't worry, I still don't get it either)
Ozzy's 'CryptoBatz' collection, a new creation in the digital art world pays homage to his infamous bat-biting in 1982. Now, you too can own a small slice of a virtual bat! Sick!
I still don't know what's happening, but I do appreciate the promo video!
Ozzy launched an NFT project called @CryptoBatzNFT Probably nothing…. Join the discord now: https://t.co/BFd0sP1z7W pic.twitter.com/YNra1FVDiZ— Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) January 10, 2022
Huh...I still don't know what's happening here.
-Jess