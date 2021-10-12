Watch: Singer Has His And Hers Side By Side Toilets

How would you like to look into the eyes of the person you love and pinch one off?! Nahhhh, not into it? lol Well singer Meghan Trainor is, she shared her toilet set up on TikTok last week. See below and HERE

@meghantrainor POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other ♬ All By Myself - Céline Dion

Since posting the attached video it has gone viral. Many can't get over the concept of her wanting to see her hubby do his business. She addresses this in a Tweet. See below and HERE

To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) October 6, 2021

I mean some people have foot fetishes. Others want to look into one another's eyes while using the washroom. lol

