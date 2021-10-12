iHeartRadio

Watch: Singer Has His And Hers Side By Side Toilets

toilet

How would you like to look into the eyes of the person you love and pinch one off?! Nahhhh, not into it? lol Well singer Meghan Trainor is, she shared her toilet set up on TikTok last week. See below and HERE 

 

@meghantrainor

POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other

♬ All By Myself - Céline Dion

Since posting the attached video it has gone viral. Many can't get over the concept of her wanting to see her hubby do his business. She addresses this in a Tweet. See below and HERE 

 

I mean some people have foot fetishes. Others want to look into one another's eyes while using the washroom. lol 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

