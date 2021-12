You always hear that the smaller dogs have a bigger attitude...and apparently a hell of a lot more brave.

Dash - scared of nothing and no one. pic.twitter.com/0BtlgFGjxu — SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyMetisChick) December 6, 2021

I'm pretty sure my dogs would be hiding in upstairs haha

-Jess