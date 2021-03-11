WATCH: Stuntman Spends 24 Hours In Pool of Bean Dip To Save Restaurant

Here's one way to get peoples attention!

Stuntman Hunter Ray Barker found out that one of his favourite local restaurants was struggling amid the pandemic and closures, so he wanted to throw some attention their way!

So, Hunter sat in a pool of bean dip out front of Los Toros in Chatsworth, California for 24 hours.

The dedicated stuntman wore a mask, and t-shirt with the Los Toros logo on it, AND even got a tattoo of their logo on his arm while he sat in the dip.

Stuntman Hunter Ray Barker has gone to extreme lengths to bring more diners to his favorite local restaurant by sitting in bean dip for 24 hours https://t.co/ydRAo5Fgad pic.twitter.com/elc6GA7b01 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2021

The strunt brough a ton of people and intrigued bystanders to Los Toros so, the plan worked like a charm!

-jess