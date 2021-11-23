Watch: Take A Tour Of Connor McDavid's Home In Edmonton

Party at Connor's House!!!!

Check it out - Connor and his girlfriend Lauren gave a little tour of their home in Edmonton.

It's as nice as you would expect it to be! Hah!

When your dog matches your home decor 🙌



Take a full tour of @EdmontonOilers player Connor McDavid's ( @cmcdavid97 ) cozy, yet modern abode which was designed by his girlfriend Lauren 👉 https://t.co/8hXQLEudu3 pic.twitter.com/vftBioS4m2 — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) November 23, 2021

-Jess