Watch: Take A Tour Of Connor McDavid's Home In Edmonton
Party at Connor's House!!!!
Check it out - Connor and his girlfriend Lauren gave a little tour of their home in Edmonton.
It's as nice as you would expect it to be! Hah!
When your dog matches your home decor 🙌— Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) November 23, 2021
Take a full tour of @EdmontonOilers player Connor McDavid's ( @cmcdavid97 ) cozy, yet modern abode which was designed by his girlfriend Lauren 👉 https://t.co/8hXQLEudu3 pic.twitter.com/vftBioS4m2
