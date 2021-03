Say what you want about Taylor Hall. Nobody wishes this kind of injury upon any hockey player.

Taylor Hall former Oiler now plays for the Buffalo Sabers. Tonight they were facing New Jersey Devil's.

Brutal season in Buffalo. Taylor Hall now takes a slapshot to the face pic.twitter.com/LGW2T95oYq — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 16, 2021

OUCH. That's gonna leave a mark.

- Pam -