Watch: Taylor Hawkins Sons Pays Tribute To His Late Father

Making Dad proud. Oliver Shane Hawkins, the 16 year old son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was performing with a local Laguna Beach band 'The Alive' over the 4th of July weekend.

Apparently the young drummer dedicated the song to his Dad, before going into the Foo's 97 hit, 'My Hero.'

The band also shared a few clips, thanking Oliver in the caption for filling in.

-Jess