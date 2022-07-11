iHeartRadio

Watch: Taylor Hawkins Sons Pays Tribute To His Late Father

tyalorhawkinsson

Making Dad proud. Oliver Shane Hawkins, the 16 year old son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was performing with a local Laguna Beach band 'The Alive' over the 4th of July weekend.

@lagtownsfinest The hawk wouldve been proud 🦅 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #fyp ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

Apparently the young drummer dedicated the song to his Dad, before going into the Foo's 97 hit, 'My Hero.'

@lagtownsfinest Replying to @evanamaral320 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
@lagtownsfinest Replying to @heathgregory0 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest

The band also shared a few clips, thanking Oliver in the caption for filling in.

-Jess

