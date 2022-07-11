Watch: Taylor Hawkins Sons Pays Tribute To His Late Father
Making Dad proud. Oliver Shane Hawkins, the 16 year old son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was performing with a local Laguna Beach band 'The Alive' over the 4th of July weekend.
@lagtownsfinest The hawk wouldve been proud 🦅 #taylorhawkins #foofighters #fyp ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
Apparently the young drummer dedicated the song to his Dad, before going into the Foo's 97 hit, 'My Hero.'
@lagtownsfinest Replying to @evanamaral320 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
@lagtownsfinest Replying to @heathgregory0 ♬ original sound - Lagtownsfinest
The band also shared a few clips, thanking Oliver in the caption for filling in.
-Jess