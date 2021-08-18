Watch: Team TaylorMade Pays Tribute To 25th Anniversary Of Happy Gilmore
We've all tried it once...or twice.
It was the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore this year and Team TaylorMade decided to celebrate...really the only way you should!
Think any of these boys will be switching it up in tournaments any time soon?
Happy approves!
Happy approves. 👍— TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) August 18, 2021
Watch the full video of #TeamTaylorMade trying to recreate his iconic swing here: https://t.co/NYQWpMOQY2 pic.twitter.com/u3szidYcL8
