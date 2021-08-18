iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Team TaylorMade Pays Tribute To 25th Anniversary Of Happy Gilmore

taylormade

We've all tried it once...or twice.

via GIPHY

It was the 25th anniversary of Happy Gilmore this year and Team TaylorMade decided to celebrate...really the only way you should!

Think any of these boys will be switching it up in tournaments any time soon?

Happy approves!

-Jess

12

Contests