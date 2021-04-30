Watch: Teenager Accidently Moves Into Seniors Complex
Moving out of your parents for the first time is exciting! Moving to a new city and starting a new life just adds to the experience. For one teenager who failed to 'do her homework' on the new city ended up scoring a new apartment. Little did she know it was a seniors complex, till she got there. lol See below for her reaction.
@itsme.madiiii
this is not even a joke LMAO #fyp #WidenTheScreen #seniorcitizens #apartment #moving #outofstate #oof #reallife♬ original sound - Lauren Wisken
- Pam -
Image from HERE