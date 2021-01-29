Watch: The Celebration of Mardi Gras Continues With House Floats

This pesky pandemic has halted many celebrations. Mardi Gras will not one of them. Instead of the parade of floats, the people of New Orleans are turning their houses into floats. To create a house like you see in the video it takes about $10,000 to pull off through fundraising and donations. Then design, create and install courtesy of local artists.

The Krew of House Floats is a FB Group created to connect those looking to turn their home into a 'House Float'.

I would expect nothing less from this city! When the world opens back up for leisure travel throw New Orleans on the bucket list!

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE