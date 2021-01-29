iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-16°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: The Celebration of Mardi Gras Continues With House Floats

mardi gras

This pesky pandemic has halted many celebrations. Mardi Gras will not one of them. Instead of the parade of floats, the people of New Orleans are turning their houses into floats. To create a house like you see in the video it takes about $10,000 to pull off through fundraising and donations. Then design, create and install courtesy of local artists. 

The Krew of House Floats is a FB Group created to connect those looking to turn their home into a 'House Float'. 

I would expect nothing less from this city! When the world opens back up for leisure travel throw New Orleans on the bucket list! 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

Contests