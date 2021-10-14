Watch: The First 21-Nikki Sixx Memoir Is The Story You Haven't Heard

If you've already read, 'The Dirt,' 'The Heroin Diaries' and 'This Is Gonna Hurt,' apparently the new memoir from Nikki Sixx is "the story you haven't heard."

This third book will dive into an area where the others really haven't, focusing mainly on his early years.

"This is the story that you haven't heard. The one that led up to those stories. It's the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire -- for music, for love, and for fame -- became the notorious Nikki Sixx." (via Blabbermouth)

Nikki's new memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx is planned for publication on October 19.

-Jess