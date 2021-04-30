Watch: The Ham Is On TikTok Giving Us Wonderful Nostalgia
If you grew up watching The Sandlot as a kid, I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.
The HAM! Patrick Renna is on TikTok posting exactly what you hoped for.
@patrickrenna
Low and outside baby!##baseballtiktok ##baseballisback ##fypシ♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
@patrickrenna
Always the bridesmaid.♬ Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
@patrickrenna
Can’t get this movie outta my head! Hello TikTok. Go easy on me ⚾️⚾️##fyp ##BaseballIsBack ##sandlot♬ original sound - ella
-Jess