Watch: The Ham Is On TikTok Giving Us Wonderful Nostalgia

hamtij

If you grew up watching The Sandlot as a kid, I hope you enjoy this as much as I did. 

The HAM! Patrick Renna is on TikTok posting exactly what you hoped for. 

@patrickrenna

Low and outside baby!##baseballtiktok ##baseballisback ##fypシ

♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
@patrickrenna

Always the bridesmaid.

♬ Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
@patrickrenna

Can’t get this movie outta my head! Hello TikTok. Go easy on me ⚾️⚾️##fyp ##BaseballIsBack ##sandlot

♬ original sound - ella

-Jess

