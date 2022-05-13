Watch: The Hu Drops New Single, Video And Album Details

New Music, New Video, and New Album is on the way from Mongolian rock band, The Hu.

'This is Mongol,' the new single with video dropped this morning ahead of their second studio album set to be released this summer.

The HU bring a powerful message with all of their music and this new album is no different, connecting the world to Mongolian culture, core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth. You can witness and recognize these core values in the new video for 'This Is Mongol.'

"The deeply meaningful lyrics uplift the Mongol people, as the band wishes for prosperity and peace among all."

Singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya says: "We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process."

Currently out on their Blank Thunder Tour, The HU also recently played Coachella and will share the stage with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth later this summer.

The bands previous album 'The Gereg' debuted at #1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts in 2019.

