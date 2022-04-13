iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-5°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: The Kids In The Hall Is Back & Trailer Is Here

kidshall2

The 'kings of sketch comedy are back,' and the first trailer is here.

A long time coming as we found out back in March 2020 that Amazon Prime would be releasing the series. Production was immediately paused due to the pandemic, and now we're almost there!

As you can tell, all 5 original members are there: Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson. 

Kids In The Hall is BACK on Prime May 13.

-Jess

12

Contests