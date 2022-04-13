Watch: The Kids In The Hall Is Back & Trailer Is Here

The 'kings of sketch comedy are back,' and the first trailer is here.

A long time coming as we found out back in March 2020 that Amazon Prime would be releasing the series. Production was immediately paused due to the pandemic, and now we're almost there!

🗣 Tell everyone you know: the kings of sketch comedy are back! Watch the trailer for #TheKidsInTheHall, premiering May 13 on Prime Video 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SKyWyZ3xZm — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) April 13, 2022

As you can tell, all 5 original members are there: Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson.

Kids In The Hall is BACK on Prime May 13.

-Jess