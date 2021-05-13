iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
13°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: The Latest Craze - Shave Your Legs With Sandpaper

sandpaper

I think I'll stick to razors. Thanks.

A 49 year old Mom and Nurse recently went viral on TikTok for shaving her legs with sandpaper in a public park.

Apparently, Jules picked up this tip from another Mom on TikTok. As she says in the video it's apparently not painful at all and leaves the legs silky, and smooth.

@jules49of

New way to shave my legs! Thanks ##accountantsoftiktok ##lifehack ##shaving ##softskin ##hairremoval ##tryingnewthings ##saywhat ##noway

♬ original sound - user4357903546257

Since Jules also happens to be on OnlyFans, someone of course asked if she would use the sandpaper in...other...places. 

Nope!

Ok, but now I may try this on my legs.

-Jess

 

 

Contests