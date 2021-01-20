Watch:The Trail Of Damage Following The Squall.Trampolines,Trees&More

From power outages to semi trailers flipped on HWY 2 to bags of garbage blowing down the street. The Squall on Tuesday night left behind a trail of damage. Here's what I came across on social media.

My friend sent me this video from a co-worker and I can't stop watching it anyone missing a trampoline #yegwx pic.twitter.com/I0pGmNX9qg — Diana75 (@Diana75) January 20, 2021

Just some regular #yeg weather in January. Went from a freakishly warm wind, absolutely clear to pouring rain, possibly hail and then snow for a full on blizzardy drive on the henday #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/k9yDN4LeVb — Alanna Morton (@Alannerzz) January 20, 2021

Oh, so this is the squall they were warning about #odr #yegwx pic.twitter.com/BdCEewz7f1 — Michelle Jean (@_Michelle_Jean_) January 20, 2021

We’ll have some clean up to do in the morning after that sudden wind shear event that blew in tonight. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/NooChvsnS6 — John Estacio (@EstacioComposer) January 20, 2021

Bye bye beautiful spruce tree. Thank you for splitting in half and falling into the street and not our bedroom. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/fVmBexpRLH — Deb (Taylor) Troppmann (@debtroppmann) January 20, 2021

- Pam -