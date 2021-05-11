iHeartRadio

Watch: The Trews Duet With Rob from The Tragically Hip

trewsduet

Love this!

Rob Baker from The Tragically Hip recently shared a TikTok of a stripped down version of Ahead By a Century - asking fans to duet and sing along with him!

@thehipofficial

Duet this stripped-down version of “Ahead By A Century” and add your vocals to Gord Downie’s verse. ##thetragicallyhip ##canadasband ##canadianmusic

♬ original sound - The Tragically Hip

So, who joined in? Colin MacDonald from The Trews!

@the_trews

##duet with @thehipofficial I love these guys so much ##aheadbyacentury ##fypシ

♬ original sound - The Tragically Hip

-Jess

