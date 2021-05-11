Watch: The Trews Duet With Rob from The Tragically Hip
Love this!
Rob Baker from The Tragically Hip recently shared a TikTok of a stripped down version of Ahead By a Century - asking fans to duet and sing along with him!
@thehipofficial
Duet this stripped-down version of “Ahead By A Century” and add your vocals to Gord Downie’s verse. ##thetragicallyhip ##canadasband ##canadianmusic♬ original sound - The Tragically Hip
So, who joined in? Colin MacDonald from The Trews!
@the_trews
##duet with @thehipofficial I love these guys so much ##aheadbyacentury ##fypシ♬ original sound - The Tragically Hip
-Jess