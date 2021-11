This song and this video. Just a beautiful tribute to share again on Remembrance Day.

Once again, to those who have served and continue to serve, we thank you.

To those who gave their lives for our country, we thank you.

To those who lost sons & daughters, mothers & fathers, grandparents, aunts & uncles, cousins and friends - we are thinking of you.

And to those who are still fighting to protect our peace and freedom, thank you.

-Jess