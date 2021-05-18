Watch: The Truly Remarkable Vocal Talent of Chris Cornell
No arguing here, Cornell had a incredible voice. A voice like no other. It was 4 years ago today that we lost the amazing talent.
Rest in Peace Chris Cornell - your voice lives on forever. Here are a few of his increcible moments...the man really could sing anything!
Temple of the Dog - Say Hello 2 Heaven
Covering Bob Marley's Redemption Song
Cochise Live on Letterman
Covering CCR's Long As I Can See The Light
Like A Stone (Acoustic)
And of course this very touching, poignant cover of Nothing Compares to You
-Jess