Watch: The Truly Remarkable Vocal Talent of Chris Cornell

cornellconcert

No arguing here, Cornell had a incredible voice. A voice like no other. It was 4 years ago today that we lost the amazing talent.

Rest in Peace Chris Cornell - your voice lives on forever. Here are a few of his increcible moments...the man really could sing anything!

Temple of the Dog - Say Hello 2 Heaven

Covering Bob Marley's Redemption Song

Cochise Live on Letterman

Covering CCR's Long As I Can See The Light

Like A Stone (Acoustic)

And of course this very touching, poignant cover of Nothing Compares to You 

-Jess

Contests