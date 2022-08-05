Watch: Theme Song For Retaliators feat. Motley Crue, Ice Nine Kills, and More

You may have heard rumblings from a few bands about their involvment with a new Rock/Horror film coming out called, The Retaliators.

The new movie will include appearances from: Tommy Lee (Motley Crue), Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch), Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves), Eva Marie (Eva Under Fire), and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco (All Good Things).

With a musical lineup like that, you better believe the soundtrack will be stacked as well!

Today, we got a taste of the 'theme song' featuring Motley Crue, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills & From Ashes To New

The Retaliators opens exclusively in theatres September 14th, and ticket pre-sales begin today HERE.

Track listing for the soundtrack:

Papa Roach - The Ending (3:30) The HU - This Is Mongol (3:45) Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) (2:45) From Ashes To New - Scars That I'm Hiding (feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames) (2:55) Asking Alexandria - Faded Out (feat. Within Temptation) (3:06) Tommy Lee - Tops (feat. Push Push) (2:28) [EXPLICIT] Classless Act - Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe) (3:15) [EXPLICIT] Five Finger Death Punch - Darkness Settles In (4:42) NOTHING MORE - TIRED OF WINNING (3:27)