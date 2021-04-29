iHeartRadio

Watch: There's 20 More Seconds Of A Dexter Tease

dextertease

Might as well keep you updated right? 

The new revival season of Dexter begins this fall on Showtime. 

Last Thursday we got a whole 10 second teaser:

NOW WE HAVE 30 SECONDS!!!!

To be honest I like it this way - don't give away TOO much. We all know what we're in for!

-Jess

