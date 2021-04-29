Watch: There's 20 More Seconds Of A Dexter Tease
Might as well keep you updated right?
The new revival season of Dexter begins this fall on Showtime.
Last Thursday we got a whole 10 second teaser:
Nature is calling. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/tX92KWHZLI— Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) April 22, 2021
NOW WE HAVE 30 SECONDS!!!!
He’s just a soul whose intentions are good.— SHOWTIME (@Showtime) April 29, 2021
See what #Dexter has been up to when he comes home to SHOWTIME this Fall. pic.twitter.com/Bh8UC83qn0
To be honest I like it this way - don't give away TOO much. We all know what we're in for!
-Jess