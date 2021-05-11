Watch: Tiger On The Loose In Houston Neighbourhood

Welp. There's something ya don't see everyday eh?!

Imagine wheeling your trash bins out, or taking the dog for a stroll and there's a damn TIGER roaming around!!!

Footage was shared on Twitter that shows just that! Apparently the Tiger got loose from a nearby house where they believe it was actually being kept as a pet.

Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx — robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021

You can see in the video how close the Tiger gets that the guy pulls out a gun. Fortunately the Tiger did not attack. New reports are saying that the man was an off-duty sheriff deputy who drew his weapon only the protect himself and the neighbourhood.

A photo of the scene pic.twitter.com/wRZ4Bk59sY — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 10, 2021

There's a hell of a lot more drama to this story, read the full story HERE.

