iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-3°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: TikTok Shows How Gross Restaurant Ice Machines Can Be

icegross

Let me start by saying not every restaurant/bar is like this...but here's proof some are. Barf.

TikTok user @jantheman___ shared a video of just how disgusting one restaurants ice machine was.

@jantheman____

#MakeItCinematic #IKnowWhatYouDid #TreatiestCupContest #ice #iceman #icemachine #icemaker #iced #icee #hvacr #fyp #fypシ #cleantok #foryoupage #sick

♬ original sound - The Ice Man ❄️🥶🧊

I worked at a few bars and restaurants and I don't remember anyone ever saying, "I'm going to clean the ice machine."

-Jess

12

Contests