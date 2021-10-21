Watch: TikTok Shows How Gross Restaurant Ice Machines Can Be
Let me start by saying not every restaurant/bar is like this...but here's proof some are. Barf.
TikTok user @jantheman___ shared a video of just how disgusting one restaurants ice machine was.
@jantheman____
#MakeItCinematic #IKnowWhatYouDid #TreatiestCupContest #ice #iceman #icemachine #icemaker #iced #icee #hvacr #fyp #fypシ #cleantok #foryoupage #sick♬ original sound - The Ice Man ❄️🥶🧊
I worked at a few bars and restaurants and I don't remember anyone ever saying, "I'm going to clean the ice machine."
-Jess