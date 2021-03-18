iHeartRadio

Watch: TikTok Trend Asking People About Lies They Learned In School

tiktokschool

I scoured the internet for a solid 20 minutes after this, because I was told the exact same thing.

@alliewhitener

##stitch with @officialtiktoknurse

♬ original sound - allison

Bears Hibernate = they sleep all winter...right?!?!

I'm quoting straight from good ol' National Geographic! Despite what we may have been taught in school, hibernation does not mean sleeping.

"Hibernation is an extended form of torpor, a state where metabolism is depressed to less than five percent of normal. 

For example, when dwarf lemurs hibernate, they reduce their heart rates from over 300 beats per minute to fewer than six, says Blanco. And instead of breathing about every second, they can go up to 10 minutes without taking a breath. Their brain activity “becomes undetectable.”

This is very different from sleep, which is gentle resting state where unconscious functions are still performed." (via National Geographic)

-Jess

