Watch: Tom Hanks Discovers New Cocktail: Champagne and Diet Cola


I would give it a whirl!

Recently on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, while promoting his new movie 'A Man Called Otto,' Tom Hanks shared an interesting discovery. 

While sipping on a Diet Coke on New Years Eve, Champagne was being brought around to tables, "They brought the Champagne around; they brought the nice flutes… It was like the last episode of The Bachelor, they were pouring all this stuff around and I just had this Diet Coke. Oh, give me a shot of Champagne in there for crying out loud!"

Have you tried it? Would you?

-Jess

