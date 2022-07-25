Watch: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled By Security On Stage

Right in the middle of 'Killing In The Name' at a Rage Against the Machine show on Saturday a fan snuck on and ran across the stage.

Security managed to spot him pretty quick, but the fan was quicker...and guitarist Tom Morello kind of got stuck in the middle.

He was ok, and managed to get up pretty quick and keep playing, but frontman Zack de la Rocha had some words.

"Whoever the f*** gets wise like that, don't try that shit again. Sorry, we're cool, we love y'all, but don't do that!"

Definitely could have been worse!

-Jess