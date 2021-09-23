iHeartRadio

Watch: Tom Morello Drops Collaboration Song with Bring Me The Horizon

morelle

This marks single number 3 for Tom Morello off his new solo album The Atlas Underground Fire.

Morello previously dropped 'Driving to Texas' featuring Phantogram and a cover of AC/DC's 'Highway to Hell' with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder.

This new tune features Bring Me The Horizon, and according to Morello one of "my favourite guitar solo's that I've played in a while."
Have a listen to "Let's Get The Party Started"

The Atlas Underground Fire drops October 15.

-Jess

 

