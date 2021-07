The Movie franchise turns into a TV series. Will you be watching?

Some familair faces and voices with the series serving as a continuation of Cult of Chucky. Brad Dourif reprises his role as the voice of Chucky, we'll see Jennifer Tilley back in a recurring role of Tiffany Valentine, and Child's Play original creator Don Mancini is back.

Chucky premieres Oct. 12 on USA and SYFY.

I'm 100% only watching this because Devon Sawa is in it.

-jess