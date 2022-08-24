Watch: Trailer Drops For Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power

After years of teasing and talking about it Amazon has released an official trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Set to premiere on September 2nd, the series is set thousands of years before 'The Hobbit' and 'Lord of the Rings.' The first season will feature 8 episodes and will drop in a weekly format until the finale on October 14.

This is also said to be the most expensive TV show ever made costing Amazon over $450 million!

-Jess