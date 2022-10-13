Watch: Trailer Drops For Matilda The Musical

Prepare to see a few of these roll out on Netflix, as the streaming service acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's (Fantasitc Mr. Fox, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, the BFG) catalog last year.

Matilda is up first and here's our first look at the live-action movie:



I hate it. hahaha I'm sorry - I LOVED the Danny Devito and Mara Wilson 1996 version. We'll give this one a whirl since it's based on the 2010 musical adaptation of the original book.

Matilda the Musical was a creation as part of a deal between Sony and Netflix and starts streaming on Netflix on December 25th. It will also be in select theaters on December 9th.

Netflix is also working on a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series.

-Jess