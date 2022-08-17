Watch: Trailer Drops for New Addams Family Netflix Series - Wednesday

The Addams Family - from TV show in the 60's to the 90's movie, some broadway and animated shows in the mix, and now a new Netflix series.

Wednesday, centered of course around the family’s subdued and sinister daughter. Have a look at the first trailer:

Tim Burton is an executive producer and directed 4 of the 8 episodes ths far. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will take on the roles of Morticia and Gomez Addams in the new series which debuts this fall on Netflix.

-Jess