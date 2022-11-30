Watch: Trailer Drops For That 90's Show Reboot

Cautiously optimistic for any reboot, but this does look very good.

Once you had both Red AND Kitty returning, I'm all in. In addition, Topher Grace (Eric) and Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) are also set to reprise their roles.

Set in 1995, Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman is visiting her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) for the summer.

That 90's Show premieres on Netflix January 19, 2023.

-Jess