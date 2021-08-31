Watch: Trailer for Rush - Cinema Strangiato AND How To Win Passes

To celebrate 40 years of Moving Pictures, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato – Director’s Cut hits select theatres again on September 9, 2021.

According to the bands website, the 'Director's Cut' of the 2019 film will give, "audiences a special look into R40 Live, with a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks 'Red Barchetta' and 'One Little Victory,', as well as 'Cygnus-X1' / 'The Story So Far' featuring Neil’s final recorded drum solo masterpiece."

The Director's Cut also includes a few fan-fave performance of 'Jacob's Ladder,' 'Closer to the Heart,' 'Subdivisions,' and 'Tom Sawyer,' The new release also features interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, The Trailer Park Boys, Violinist Jonathan Dinklage, and more!

Wanna see it?? We'll be hooking up some lucky winners with 'Rush Prize Packs' starting tomorrow!!! (Sept 1)

-Jess