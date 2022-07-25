iHeartRadio

Watch: TSN 1260 Edmonton In New A&W Whistle Dog Commercial

HOW ABOUT THAT!!!! Dustin Nielson and Lieutenant Eric from TSN 1260 have been long-time admirers of the Whistle Dog - just check out #BringBacktheWhistleDog on Twitter. 

Because of that - the boys made the new commerical for the triumphant return of THE WHISTLE DOG!!! It's back!!! 

And, YES. ALLAN FROM A&W was in our building!!! It was amazing!!!! 

-Jess

