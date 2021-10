People go to Vegas to gamble. People go to Vegas for the pool parties (me). People go to Vegas for hockey and a show?! YES A SHOW!

Watch below. Tonight's Pregame as the Knights face the Seattle Kraken.

Well, this is incredible pic.twitter.com/sB6y5IqAwr — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 13, 2021

- Pam -

