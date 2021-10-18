Watch: Vince Neil Falls Off Stage During Solo Show, Breaks Ribs

Ouch!

During a solo show on Friday, (Oct. 15) Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil fell off stage and ended up breaking several ribs!

A report from Billboard claims that Neil was trying to get the crowd to clap along to the Crüe's 1989 hit, "Don't Go Anyway Mad (Just Go Away)," and didn't see a gap between a speaker and the stage. Neil fell 4ft. onto hard cement and broke several ribs.

The show did go on! Neil's backing band continued playing after the accident with guitarist Jeff Blando handling lead vocal duties.

-Jess