Watch: Volbeat Drops Trippy New Video for Wait A Minute My Girl

I love it!!

Volbeat teamed up with director Sean Donnelly, animator Mengqing Yuan, and Steve Yeung for their latest singles video 'Wait A Minute My Girl.'

Yuan and Yeung of AWESOME+modest most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady and the Dale", Marvel's "Behind the Mask" and Showtime's "The One and Only Dick Gregory."

After the band saw their work, they saw the potential to team up, and were pleased with the results. "This video exceeded even our wildest expectations. It’s weird, fun and crazy – we absolutely love it."



The band also shared another new single, “Dagen Før,” that features singer Mia Maja, and Danish artist Stine Bramsen. The song features both English and Danish lyrics, making it the first commercially-released song that features Stine singing in her native Danish.

-Jess

