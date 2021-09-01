Watch: Walrus Hops Onto Boat Very Gracefully

Pretty much exactly what I look like trying to get back onto a boat from the water.

He needs a bigger boat.. pic.twitter.com/aXuYM6zVcG — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 30, 2021

Turns out this Walrus is actually quite famous too. Wally the Walrus! Read all about him HERE.

This Wally the Walrus..



Europe's famous wandering walrus has been on a journey of thousands of miles, with stops in the UK, France and Spain.



Read more about him:https://t.co/frWV8YCd7i — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 30, 2021

-Jess