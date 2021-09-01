Watch: Walrus Hops Onto Boat Very Gracefully
Pretty much exactly what I look like trying to get back onto a boat from the water.
He needs a bigger boat.. pic.twitter.com/aXuYM6zVcG— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 30, 2021
Turns out this Walrus is actually quite famous too. Wally the Walrus! Read all about him HERE.
This Wally the Walrus..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 30, 2021
Europe's famous wandering walrus has been on a journey of thousands of miles, with stops in the UK, France and Spain.
Read more about him:https://t.co/frWV8YCd7i
-Jess